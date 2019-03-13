Photographer Qampi found her voice through her lens

Lindeka Qampi, 50, discovered the art of photography late in life, in 2006.

She had met members of the Iliso Labantu (the eye of the people) a community-based photo collective.

"I overheard someone telling this guy about a school. I really wanted to do it. But he gave me the wrong address. I was determined and only on the second request did he give me the proper details. It's never too late to pursue your passion," she says.

Taking pictures also helped her find her voice for poetry in 2015.

Like Muholi, she also turns the lens on herself - but tells struggle stories of a different kind. With the images of her dressed up in garbage, she included her poem titled Inside My Heart.

"It speaks on the societal problem of violence, while breaking the silence and denouncing these prevalent acts of abuse," she says.

She says she uses recycled material in public spaces to produce her self-portraits. She says her photographs are meant to express the daily politics while imagining new possibilities for the future.

Qampi, who was born in Bolotwa near Queenstown in Eastern Cape and grew up in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, began her career as a street photographer capturing everyday life, and for weddings and events, focussing mainly on Khayelitsha.

She is also the project facilitator for Inkanyiso, founded by Muholi and their project, Empathetic Eyes, took them to Benin.

Muholi and Qampi were acknowledged with a Brave Award for their outreach work.

