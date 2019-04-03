How influential are Mzansi's influencers?

WorldWide Worx, headed up by Arthur Goldstuck - an expert in the use of the internet as a tool for productivity - conducted research last year with Platinum Seed to establish just how influential influencers - termed micro influencers - are locally.

The study, The Shape Of Influence, shows that major brands are using influencers in one way or another.

"Companies across the board use influencers. In most cases, people used as influencers were already celebrities in their own right. But these were not the most successful in meeting the objectives of brands," says Goldstuck.

He says the most effective influencers are those who are respected for their opinions on particular topics. Micro influencers are not necessarily famous but regarded as authentic and authoritative voices.

"The key distinction in their effectiveness was that their endorsement or influence resonated well beyond their immediate and possibly small circle of contacts. Celebrity influencers get a big instant response but nothing beyond that.

"Micro influencers get a small initial response, but it resonates beyond their immediate audience and builds up in volume of response over a longer period. We refer to this as the acceleration of conversation, rather than the once-off echo of conversation. Because of the far lower initial cost, this gives brands far higher return on investment, and a more authentic level of influence."

Goldstuck says we've had social media brand ambassadors since the middle of the decade, and people being paid to tweet for a few years before that.