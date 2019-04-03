So many I do's in 2019 for Mzansi celebville
Celebrities seem to have chosen 2019 as their lucky year to say I do's.
Comedian Jason Goliath and his publicist Sian Bailey- Goliath jetted off to the Maldives for an intimate beach side white wedding for two at the Dhigali Resort in January.
Three months on, they guarantee they are still on a honeymoon high.
"We tackled a lot of challenges before our wedding day, such as learning to make decisions as a unit after being single for most of our lives. Jason's schedule is super- hectic, you would cry if you saw his diary. We schedule quality [time], whether it is a weekend away or date night in," says Sian.
While Jason says he asked Sian to marry him the second he realised he couldn't spend the rest of his life without her, they admit even soul mates irritate each other.
"Sian is also my publicist, so when she clicks into 'work mode' the tone sensor in her brain sends mixed signals to the mouth and she can sound annoyed with me even when she would be just giving me love. It took [me] a while to decode but I think I've got it down now," says Jason.
Sian hopes that in their many years together, Jason will learn to keep time when he is not on stage.
At least they agreed on their dream wedding.
After months of planning a big white affair to be held at the Westcliff, they abandoned the plan after speaking to other couples.
"One day whilst driving, I turned to Jason and said 'I don't need a big wedding'."
After speaking to friends who eloped, they decided to put themselves first and informed their moms of their decision.
In a break with tradition, the couple sported black tekkies, black jeans and personally branded bride and groom T-shirts to the church ceremony in Florida, Roodepoort on January 22.
"The intimate ceremony made it so special - the whole church was in tears. Straight after the church we collected our bags from our home and made our way to the airport... all the way to the Maldives,
Abu Dhabi, and then Dubai," says Sian.
A few days later she looked breathtaking running along the white sand in a JJ Schoeman gown.
Sian was initially introduced to Jason by fellow comedian Donovan Goliath.
"I was the PR manager for Montecasino and all three Goliaths performed quite often at Parkers Comedy at Montecasino. There was a definite connection and chemistry."
The real chemistry started when Sian had to invite celebrities, including Jason, to participate in a car show concept. They spent a full hour on the phone. The dialogue continued over WhatsApp for a few days.
But Sian couldn't understand why Jason wasn't asking her out on a date.
Then came the WhatsApp message Sian says Jason often reminds her of.
"How long does a girl have to flirt with a guy in 2016 before being asked out on a date?"
After a successful date they claim they both knew they were in trouble.
They decided they wouldn't kiss for three months, and if things didn't work out, they would remain friends.
"The reason I said yes to Jason is because he is my person, my soul mate. I didn't want to spend the rest of my life without him. I always tease and say our mothers' prayers [for us to settle down] were finally answered, ha ha! Our relationship is built on trust, kindness and understanding. It is 'our' perfect. He treats me like a queen and makes me want to be a better person, not only for myself but for us. We are a team and that is powerful," says Sian.
Jason aptly calls Sian his gorgeous pitbull.
"She's a pitbull when she needs to be, so incredibly strong. She's smart, not to mention gorgeous," he says.