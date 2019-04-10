Heavenly butter right in the Joburg CBD

It's quite possible to fall in love with butter. All it took was an unassuming dollop of the stuff sitting on the edge of a bread board.

This was no ordinary butter, it was lemon-infused butter.

It became a culinary experience when smeared onto thinly sliced bread and eaten with or without a sprinkle of salt.

Where was this heavenly butter? you ask. It was on offer at Urbanologi, a quaint eatery in a refurbished hippie district of Joburg on Fox Street. The restaurant is inside Mad Giant brewery.

Just like the local brew they offer, they've decided to keep everything local.

The restaurant aims to source its ingredients from within a 150km radius. This is largely in a bid to reduce the restaurant's carbon footprint.

"If we keep our current food habits we will not survive. Food waste is one of the biggest contributions to greenhouse gasses that we know of. That's just the tip of the iceberg. Consider how much emissions we emit transporting food from one source to another," says Urbanologi's executive chef Jack Coetzee.

"This is where the 150km radius comes in. By sourcing closer you are reducing the emissions used to get your produce to the kitchen. You are supporting local farmers who employ local people and those people support families. It's a momentum game in which every little contribution counts," he clarifies.

The chef, who's been at Urbanologi for a little over two years, cautioned that sometimes even people with the best intentions can do harm, so he does as much research to avoid harm.

"What I also wanted to consider was happy ecosystems.