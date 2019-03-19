Looking good also makes you feel good

"I call it being in the business of confidence. A lot of people call aesthetics the business of beauty, for me it's confidence; it's giving people back their confidence."

These are the words of medical practitioner and aesthetician Dr Portia Gumede.

Gumede is at the forefront of what is the new wave in beauty - aesthetics. It's mostly noninvasive beauty treatments that have men and women clamouring for appointments.

Aestheticians are in high demand, promising a healthy and youthful appearance without traditional cosmetic surgery.

They offer treatments like oxygen facials, where oxygen and several serums are infused into the skin to combat aging, fine lines and pigmentation. The treatment is also used to boost collagen in the skin for a youthful appearance.

Another treatment, micro needling, known as a "vampire facial" is when blood is taken from the client and centrifuged in a machine separating blood cells from the plasma.

The platelets in the plasma are then activated to release growth factors and micro-needled into the face or scalp for regrowth and healing.