Castle Lite made a huge hoopla about revealing a huge international name for their annual "Unlock" concert. Shwa put on her best freakum dress ... Bathong, my disappointment when Post Malone was announced. Bye!

The best thing about the day was seeing Nomuzi Mabena do what she does best - presenting. She totes killed it. Moozlie needs to forget this rap dream of hers and focus on her true calling.