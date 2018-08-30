Spring into summer with salmon and shrimp
Spring is almost upon us. The days are getting warmer and longer, perfect time to start getting back into the habit of eating right.
In preparation for crop-top season, here are a few easy, lean and healthy recipes that are delicious but easy on the figure.
Baked lemon garlic butter salmon
Prep Time 5 minutes
Cook Time 15 minutes
Serves 6-8
1kg side of salmon
1/4 cup butter at room temp
3 cloves garlic minced
1 lemon sliced
2tablespoons fresh minced herbs (parsley, dill or thyme)
Salt and pepper to taste
Preheat oven to 180 degrees. Line a baking sheet with foil or grease with butter.
Place salmon skin side down on baking sheet. Brush salmon with butter until fully coated. Sprinkle with minced garlic and top with slices of lemon. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Top with 1 tablespoon of your favorite herb. Bake uncovered for 12-15 minutes or until salmon is tender. Garnish with fresh herbs, serve warm.
Roasted shrimp and veggies
Prep Time 10 minutes
Cook Time 20 minutes
Serves 4
1 kg uncooked shrimp
2 cups broccoli florets
1 baby marrow cubed
1/2 red onion cubed
1 red or yellow pepper cubed
1 medium carrot thinly sliced
2 tablespoons olive oil
Seasoning mix
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon Italian herbs
1/4 teaspoon paprika
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Pre-heat oven to 180 degrees. Line a large sheet pan with foil and set aside.
Place veggies in a large bowl and sprinkle with half the seasoning mix and 1 tablespoon oil.
In another bowl combine the prawns, the remaining seasoning mix (half) and 1 tablespoon oil.
Set prawns aside.
Pour the veggies into the pan and bake for 12-15 minutes or until lightly charred.
Add the prawns and bake for 5 minutes or until pink and tender. Remove from oven and serve with favourite starch.
Trend
Pescatarian is a word used to describe the diet where one abstains from eating all meat and animal flesh with the exception of fish.
Pescetarians only eat vegetables and fish, dairy and grains.
It is an ideal way to reduce your meat consumption without committing to a strictly vegetarian diet.
* You can reach The Lazy Makoti on Twitter and Instagram @Thelazymakoti or e-mail info@thelazymakoti.com