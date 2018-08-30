Spring into summer with salmon and shrimp

Roasted shrimp and veggies

Prep Time 10 minutes

Cook Time 20 minutes

Serves 4

1 kg uncooked shrimp

2 cups broccoli florets

1 baby marrow cubed

1/2 red onion cubed

1 red or yellow pepper cubed

1 medium carrot thinly sliced

2 tablespoons olive oil

Seasoning mix

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon Italian herbs

1/4 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Pre-heat oven to 180 degrees. Line a large sheet pan with foil and set aside.

Place veggies in a large bowl and sprinkle with half the seasoning mix and 1 tablespoon oil.

In another bowl combine the prawns, the remaining seasoning mix (half) and 1 tablespoon oil.

Set prawns aside.

Pour the veggies into the pan and bake for 12-15 minutes or until lightly charred.

Add the prawns and bake for 5 minutes or until pink and tender. Remove from oven and serve with favourite starch.



Trend

Pescatarian is a word used to describe the diet where one abstains from eating all meat and animal flesh with the exception of fish.

Pescetarians only eat vegetables and fish, dairy and grains.

It is an ideal way to reduce your meat consumption without committing to a strictly vegetarian diet.

