Mapheto rises in the world of print

Former Prasa media liaison officer turned businessman Lesedi Mapheto's printing company Lesedi 7 has grown beyond his expectations. The company will move out of its office space in Lyndhurt, north of Joburg, to a big factory it purchased in Benrose on the outskirts of the Joburg CBD.

The company has also decommissioned its old printing machines and bought state-of-the-art ones from Germany and Japan to give its competitors in the mainstream printing business a run for their money.

The machines print magazines, books, posters, billboards and 3D images, and also imprint on glass and wood.

Mapheto, a former tabloid photojournalist, confirmed that his company has grown.

"We have purchased a bigger building which we will be moving into early next year because our company is growing and we need a bigger space than we have in our current building. Our staff complement has also increased from 10 to 33 and I'm happy that I'm beginning to realise my dreams of being a job creator," he said.

Mapheto said the achievement of his business was not a walk in the park.