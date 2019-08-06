Device prevents vehicle mishaps

Ever heard of fault detection information systems for cars? Tech entrepreneur Rivoningo Mhlari and his business partner are making waves with their fourth industrial revolution device called Rikatec.

Founding CEO Mhlari and COO Jesse Matheri's Joburg-based company, also called Rikatec, makes information management systems for vehicles.

The company uses large data and machine learning mechanisms to detect vehicle breakdowns, provide information on vehicle wear and tear, and creates driver profiles as well as ratings for insurance companies and financiers.

Mhlari, 25, says that in 2013 he was inspired by the new information age and come up with the device with the intention of introducing a totally new phenomenon to the motor car industry.

"Rikatec is fitted to all makes of cars; it can detect faults in a vehicle. And once a fault is detected, a signal is sent through indicating which part of the vehicle is faulty," explains Mhlari. "It is a measure to prevent unnecessary breakdowns, [by analysing] the possible causes of the fault. All this is transmitted by Rikatec, which uses remote diagnostics performed on the vehicle every second. It is suitable for cars manufactured after 1996.

"It sends the data to the back end systems for advanced analysis. It can also link the vehicle owner to the nearest registered help option within an 8km-10km radius of the fault. This is meant to minimise risky driving habits and break downs."

Mhlari says most of their clients are fleet vehicle owners and they are also making inroads in the taxi industry to assist both drivers and taxi owners to transport passengers without experiencing unforeseen breakdowns.