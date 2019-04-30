Nothing's as lekker as the locally produced textile

With Africa and South Africa's manufacturing industry swamped by cheap Chinese goods, one entrepreneur, Zinhle Khumalo, believes there is still a huge market for Proudly Mzansi-produced textiles and apparel.

After working in administration for a number of years at corporates and parastatals such as Eskom and the eThekwini municipality in Durban, where she is based, Khumalo was inspired to venture into business in 2012 when an associate got a tender to manufacture hospital linen.

Khumalo, 37, from the township of Umlazi, says she was roped in with a number of other women to accelerate the production of bed linen for the Mpumalanga provincial government hospitals.

"After the end of the project many women were unemployed. So I was heartened to step in and help the women in the community of Umlazi. Some had small sewing machines and were doing 'piece jobs' just to sustain their families."

Three years later when the Mpumalanga contract ended in 2015, Khumalo established her Ikhethelo Textiles, creating employment for the home-based seamstresses in her community.

Today, she has 15 women in her employ and has a factory at Umlazi Industrial Site.

Ikhethelo Textiles specialises in producing clothing, including corporate and school uniforms, personal protective equipment (PPE), and T-shirts - but most importantly, makes use of locally sourced fabric.