Financial freedom a long-term goal

SA commemorates Women's Month this month as a tribute to the more than 20,000 women who marched to the Union Buildings in protest against the extension of pass laws to women.

Women often put others' needs ahead of their own. They naturally want to care for others, be there for them, and do their best to serve those they love.

They are also often seen as intuitive, thoughtful and compassionate. They can use these qualities to their advantage to plan for their financial future.

Women need to understand where their attitudes and habits about finances come from, and where necessary, write another story.

For example, as a young girl you may have watched your father gamble money away or spend foolishly as your mom remained quiet. This could be an inspiration to be more assertive in money matters.

A common local legend assumes that women have a special gift of multi-tasking and completing several projects or tasks on time. Regaining financial confidence is possible if women could use this talent to good use.

Financial confidence is the pathway to inner and outer happiness. The power to discover that pathway is within each and every one of us. But first, we have to know where we want that path to take us. Women have to know what their goals are and in what direction they want to go.