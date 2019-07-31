Tyre by-product a polished idea

Motor vehicle tyres have been infamous as tools used to "necklace" apartheid state informers. Burning tyres are also used to block the roads during protests.

But social entrepreneur Mzokhona Maxase and his business partner Tshepo Sithole, who founded a small business called Cubic 38, have found an alternative use for the tyres that are hazardous to the environment.

They were both students at Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) in Pretoria two years ago when they established Cubic 38, which manufactures car tyres and shoe polish from a product extracted from recycled tyres and processed rubber called char.

"It was by chance that we met the owners of a tyre-recycling plant in Pretoria West. They didn't know what to do with the char after extracting oil and steel wire from the recycled tyres," says Maxase. "Even though we are not science students, we wanted to enter and play in the green economy space."

Maxase, 24, from Hluhluwe in northern KwaZulu-Natal, is a logistics BTech graduate and Sithole, 25, from Wattville in Ekurhuleni, is doing his last year of a diploma in sports management.

Maxase says they wanted to use the char to create high quality and affordable products for daily use.