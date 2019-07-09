Mahlatji powers youth with Solar Lab In A Bag

It has taken just over five years for tech entrepreneur Palesa Mahlatji to perfect her portable solar computer lab that has become the most sought-after gadget for rural and township community schools.

The innovation, called Solar Lab In A Bag, has been Mahlatji's dream since completinghigh school in 2007, was perfected through trial and error. She missed her matric classes after a horrific car accident.

Today she is the proud founder and innovator of Solar Lab In A Bag, which provides youth from township and rural schools with computer access and training.

With the help of corporate sponsors and donors, the youth are given laptops and tablets, as well as a portable solar charging station for those without electricity.

Mahlatji says the equipment facilitates IT training, empowering learners to complete school work, put together CVs and access job opportunities or bursaries. "In my final high school year, I missed a lot of school days. Teachers were trying to help me catch up but it was difficult. Being in a public school with little or no facilities that could help me study and catch up was hard and, to make matters worse, I was recuperating from the accident," explains Mahlatji.

"I struggled to catch up. I asked myself why is this happening? Fortunately I passed, but could not pay for university."

Mahlatji, 29, says wherever she went for assistance or to apply for a job, she was advised that she must submit her applications online. That's when she realised computer illiteracy was her downfall. "Without computer literacy, I was stuck. I felt dejected. Compounding my predicament was that I had no knowledge of drawing up a CV."

The tech guru says she fortunately landed a job in banking and worked while studying for a BCom degree in marketing management. She graduated in 2015. She decided to quit her banking job that year to start Yakh'iphupho, an initiative aimed at upskilling and training pupils in basic computer literacy, digital innovation and IT.