Hairline frustration: a wig, then a business

A receding hairline after years of harsh chemical hair treatment set the wheels in motion for a Gugulethu woman to turn restoring her own crowning glory into a business that helps other women do the same.

For Barbara Thandeki, 47, establishing her wig-making business has been a personal journey that started with developing a solution to her own hair-loss problem, and then realising that her solution wasn't just personal but could fill a gap in the market for affordable, fashionable human hair wigs.

"As a woman and an entrepreneur, I love beauty - and beauty without hair is nothing. It is our crowning glory," she says.

The enthusiasm of fashion-conscious Gugulethu women for the pixie-style wig that Thandeki made for herself after unsuccessfully trying a range of hair-restoring treatments and synthetic hair wigs, prompted her friend Khunjulwa Makaluza, 37, to suggest a business opportunity - and Khubar Hair & Beauty was born.

"Barbara wanted to teach me to make a wig for myself and I told her 'don't just teach me only, let's make this a business'," Makaluza recalls.

Eighteen months later, the business is profitable and the pair plan to take their home-based business online and into retail spaces, ramp up production and eventually franchise the business.