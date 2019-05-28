Furniture that tells life story, cultural influence

Artist Sifiso Shange is a modern storyteller, a creative and he communicates all this through his unique pieces of bespoke furniture.

Often dubbed the Zulu modernist. Shange is the founder and creator of his entity called Afri Modern. He said he was documenting his experiences through art and the love for SA design.

In many of his media interviews, Shange thanks the universe, God and the ancestors that guide him, but also puts the teaching from his family in the forefront of this guidance.

Shange proudly said he tells stories through his furniture made from pure wood. He has recently also delved into the world of designing contemporary sneakers.

"I'm rooted in preserving culture, the past and present. I'm doing it for future generations. From a young age, I've always been immersed in art," he said.

"As a young man I've always been fascinated by the connection between the arts, culture and traditions. At school and varsity it was the same, and that's the very reason I ended up doing interior design as my major at varsity."

Shange, 28, delights in his work, which he said he has waited for three years for it to be recognised, with the emphasis being in the universe and the space we live in. He specialises in manufacturing custom-made servers and cupboards.

Most of the furniture pieces are named after and inspired by Zulu names and symbols, like Isiphambano (cross); Ihawu (shield); Intombi (maiden); Mfanaka'gogo (grandson); Insizwa (young man) and Muhle Muhle (beauty) among others. He said he was raised in Durban, but in a traditional Zulu way of life and his grandparents, parents, siblings and family members played a huge role in his upbringing.

"I'm a product of all the women in the Shange family. For instance we celebrate umemulo. When our sisters go into womanhood we capture those significant moments. When a child is born we create furniture that speaks about new life that has engulfed the family."