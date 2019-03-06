Entrepreneurs get their eye in the sky

It took entrepreneur Kgolane Moruthane having a working stint in Qatar to open him up to the wide world of commercial drones and their limitless usage.

Moruthane, the founder and owner of Flight Mode Productions, established his enterprise in 2017 with partner Kabelo Afrika. Their specialist field is to offer aerial footage and analytical services by capturing any moment from the sky.

Through the use of commercial drones, the business's core function is to capture images - both still and video in the outdoors - be it agricultural landscape or public events.

"I went to work in Qatar doing logistics for one of the biggest firms in the culinary industry, working as a coordinator. I was exposed to a lot of technology and I witnessed how commercial drones are used in different industries," says Moruthane.

"As it is a hot and arid country, drones are used a lot in agriculture and farming to monitor crops and in irrigation. I thought I was bringing a similar service to South Africa and would be the first.

"To my surprise, I found out that the industry does exist in South Africa."

Moruthane, 36, and Afrika, 31, were not deterred as they were determined to carve a niche for themselves and offer a service like no other because there was very little in the form of agriculture technology in the country.

Flight Mode Productions purchased its first small and compact drone at a cost of R35,000.

It is equipped with a 4k video resolution, takes 30 frames per second and stays for 30 minutes in the air.

Moruthane says it was financed by their families who were keen to invest in the start-up.

Flight Mode Productions has since acquired a second commercial drone that is more advanced compared to the first machine.