Stokvels still relevant, says Sakhumzi Restaurant boss

With the rise of pyramid schemes and high bank fees, popular restaurant owner Sakhumzi Maqubela has taken on the challenge of empowering communities through the culture of saving.

Maqubela, who runs the day-to-day business of the Sakhumzi Restaurant in Vilakazi Street in Soweto, has spread his wings to help people save through the Sakhumzi Stokvel: Walala Wasala.

The stokvel takes communal saving back to basics, aiming to explore and implement ways to elevate township people, Maqubela says.

For the millennial generation not familiar with the "stokvel", it is a savings or investment society to which members regularly contribute an agreed amount, and from which they receive a lump sum payment after a period of investing or saving.

Maqubela says his stokvel started after his staff members borrowed money from him, which he says took a strain on the business. "If we are paying someone R3,000 and their family members pass away and they need to travel to the villages, I would give them but then I would take about R1,000 from their salary," he says.

"I decided to start Sakhumzi Stokvel to look after people who are saving as a group, and individuals joining the group."

He says community members need to put away money for rainy days but prefer to bank their money in corporate institutions that offer low interest rates.