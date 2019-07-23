Replacing shacks - a brick at a time

Social entrepreneur and innovator Nhlanhla Ndlovu's entity Hustlenomics has embarked on a drive to end the backroom steel-sheet shack structures in formal townships and informal settlements.

Growing up in a corrugated iron shack himself, at the back of his home in Mofolo, Soweto, Ndlovu says the idea of replacing shacks with brick structures comes from his personal experience.

"It was in the early 2000s when me and my siblings found ourselves staying in backroom shacks. Our parents could not afford to build formal structure backrooms," recalls Ndlovu.

"The living conditions in a shack were bad when it rained or cold in the winter months with the wind blowing. Nobody in the family qualified for a bank loan or credit to build proper brick rooms for us.

"In 2002-03 I went for a brick- laying course. I was forced to drop out of school in matric to work at a tombstone manufacturing plant in Soweto. With the meagre salary I earned, I bought bricks to start building rooms at home using my brick-laying skills. Interestingly, I got help from friends, who knew nothing about brick-laying."

It took Ndlovu, 35, four years to build the rooms, with electrician friends lending a hand with the wiring. The entrepreneur saw a business opportunity. But he faced stiff competition from other builders. Ndlovu says a three-room structure cost about R12,000 to R15,000 in the mid-2000s, so it made business sense to lower his asking price to stave off the competition.