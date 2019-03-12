Moloko and Manaswe strive for new alternative farming

An alternative but sustainable method of growing vegetables and fish without the need to discard any water nor add chemical fertilisers is being practised by entrepreneurs in the North West.

Goodwill Moloko and his business partner Michael Manaswe founded Pureponics-Aquaponics in 2017, and are already suppliers of fish and vegetables to restaurants, supermarkets, grocers, schools and other health and eco-conscious institutions and consumers in and around the Moruleng area in Rustenburg, North West.

"We established the business in 2017, with the purpose of growing and selling organic vegetables and fish. We are basically in the healthy food industry space.

"Pureponics-Aquaponics uses lesser space compared to traditional farming and we don't use chemicals as fertilisers," said Moloko.

"It is amazing how far behind SA is in this type of farming.

"Crop farming requires vast tracks of land and lots of water, which has become a scarce commodity.

"But with this sustainable agricultural practice, combining hydroponics, which is the growing of plants in water, with aquaculture, the farming of aquatic organisms, we use less water and we don't need hectares of land."

Moloko, 22, a BCom honours student in economics at the University of North West, further elaborated that aquaponics is the combination of "aquaculture", the rearing of aquatic animals such as fish, lobster, snails and "hydroponics" is the - growing of plants in a soil-less environment.

"Aquaponics uses the natural bacterial cycle to convert fish waste into plant nutrients without the need to discard any water or add any chemical fertilisers."

To set up the farm, Moloko and his partner Manaswe, 32, an industrial engineering graduate, roped in the expertise of aquaponics engineer Benjamin Butler.

"We contracted Benjamin to assist us to scientifically set up the whole structure and show us how it should be operated and maintained on a daily basis."