The right packaging is a winning formula

Industrial designing and packaging are some of the most essential selling points of a product and one entrepreneur perfecting the art is Sibusiso Mkhwanazi with his Sintu Design: Rooted Innovation studio.

Founded in 2017 by the Centurion, Pretoria-based creator and director, Sintu Design specialises in concept development, design thinking, product development and computer-aided design.

Mkhwanazi's journey started with a job at the SA Bureau of Standards, where he developed products for the engineering and manufacturing sectors for mass production and distribution.

"So my first major product was designing a prototype for a watch for blind people. I then wanted to diversify as time went on but also involve the youth and work with them in this specialist field of industrial design and packaging," says Mkhwanazi.

"I had realised that the South African concept of innovation is different compared to other countries; many innovators depend on corporates, the private sector and government to invest in their projects.

"In the long term, there is no guarantee of a return on the investment for both the funders and the innovators."

In 2017, his design studio established its Sketchathon programme, with the sole purpose of training and educating the youth in design, concept sketching and prototyping in schools - from primary to high school level.