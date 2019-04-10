Siyanda Luthuli's not happy to just go with the flow

Growing up in eThekwini, KZN, and being raised by an economically independent and self-employed family, Siyanda Luthuli always wanted to emulate his parents and be his own boss.

Consequently, by the time he completed his matric at George Campbell Technical High School 10 years ago, Luthuli was a driven man. He wanted to mirror what he witnessed his family members doing over the years.

Luthuli, 28, is now the gratified owner and managing director of Spectra Flow, a small but fast-growing mechanical pumps company in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

Founded in 2016, the business specialises in pumps that transport anything in liquid form, such as petrol, diesel, oil, water and even edibles like fruit juices and cool drinks.

"After matric I went to study mechanical engineering at Mangosuthu University of Technology. From a young age I've always had the desire to immerse myself in technical work," said Luthuli.

While working for one of the biggest firms in Durban specialising in mechanical pumps, Luthuli saved half of his salary towards realising his dream and in 2017 he resigned with capital of R70,000 saved over two years.

"I saw an opportunity of a small business, to start small then take it step by step. I researched and did costing, then waited for the right moment.

"I want Spectra Flow to become one of the most respected and sought-after companies in the mechanical pumps industry."