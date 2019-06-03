IT shows the way forward

A social entrepreneur from eBhayi in the Eastern Cape is carving a business niche for himself in the world of IT at school level in Cape Town.

Vincent Zokufa uses his small business called ConnectUs ICT to provide training and support to township schools by using their IT resources more effectively, but also maintains and fixes desktop computers that are broken and no longer in use.

Zokufa said his vision was to ensure that no pupil leaves school without the basic IT skills needed for employment or for coping with tertiary studies.

"My journey to becoming an entrepreneur working with schools is a long one.

"Initially I wanted to study law. But in my second year I realised I was more fascinated by the world of IT and the numerous opportunities it brings," he said.

"I had a bursary to study law but it fell through when I did badly and did not qualify to continue in 2006 because I was spending too much time amassing knowledge in IT."

Zokufa said after realising he had fallen in love with computers he did short courses and was using an old scrap computer as he could not afford a new one. He said he sat down and thought about the situation in which he found himself.

"I sincerely believe if IT studies were offered at an early age at schools I would not have been in awe at tertiary.

"Computer literacy is minimal at primary and high school level. Even teachers don't have enough knowledge despite the schools being equipped with IT labs. They are not used optimally."