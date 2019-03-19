Thabisile Hlongwane mixes it with the big boys

An entrepreneur in Free State is carving a niche for herself in the predominantly male-dominated concrete road infrastructure space.

The business fell into the hands of Thabisile Hlongwane in 2014 after her father Sibusiso Mngadi, who founded Isibusiso Holdings, now trading as iConcrete, died.

"The motivating factor for me to continue with the business was because I wanted to keep his legacy alive," explained Hlongwane, who is based in Bloemfontein.

IConcrete supplies and installs a wide range of precast concrete products, including road and freeway kerbs, barriers and catch-pit cover slabs, as well as construction, civil infrastructure and property development material.

"With my working background being in the banking sector as a bank team leader, I saw it fit to take over from where my father left off. It has not been without prejudice as this sector is dominated by males but I'm steadfast and making inroads."

Hlongwane, 36, said all her products that are ready for the market are audited by the SA Bureau of Standards (SABS) for approval and to ensure they are of quality before hitting the market.

"I work closely with the SABS because they are the body that has to issue me with a certificate of accreditation. Thereafter I will be able to supply my clients without first going via the SABS for approval."

The entrepreneur said running this kind of business has not been smooth sailing as she experiences a lot of prejudice from her competitors and even some clients.

"First, there aren't many women in this sector. Secondly, men don't think a woman can compete with them on an equal footing. I've often heard remarks such as, 'are you sure it's your business, are you not fronting for whites?'