New app set to change taxi industry

The violence in the taxi industry in SA cannot be overemphasised as the underlying battles over the over-traded commuter transport sector and taxi routes among other strifes have become a daily occurrence.

But a tech entrepreneur from Thohoyandou in Limpopo, Mbavhalelo Mabogo, is trying hard to make a difference by addressing the challenges besetting the sector with his platform and app, called QuickLoc8, pronounced quicklocate.

Mabogo's start-up was registered in 2015 with Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) but only started operating in 2017.

Quickloc8 is a real-time vehicle and passenger tracking solution for the taxi industry. It is used by taxi owners to locate and track their vehicles and drivers ferrying commuters on designated routes.

"I've always wanted to have a solution for the taxi industry to improve the way they operate. I grew up using taxis and wanted to figure out an app that is accurate and easy to use to help owners, as they can always start and stop the taxis with the app," he said.

Mabogo, 37, said Quickloc8 is mostly used by owners on their phones to check where their taxis are, from the beginning to the end of the trip.

His company is based in Cape Town where he studied mechanical engineering at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology and for an MBA at the University of Stellenboch Business School.

"I developed software for the app for a good two years and did numerous changes - testing it with the local industry and getting feedback - on what they liked and didn't like. It had to be simple and user-friendly.

"We had to do some education and train [with] the users. Some of them are not tech savvy. Explaining to them what data is, what an app is, I saw their faces light up. Now they are coming back to us telling us, 'Now I have so much power and control over my drivers'."