Mphahleles do their bit to alleviate youth unemployment

A social entrepreneur couple from Limpopo is relentlessly making its contribution towards the alleviation of joblessness among the youth in the country with their tech platform ejoobi.

Now based in Midrand, north of Jozi, co-founders Simangele and Moses Mphahlele together with their business partner Mogodu Maake developed ejoobi three years ago. The platform allows jobs seekers in rural and outlying areas, where there is no internet or WiFi, to send their CVs to prospective employers via SMS or USSD.

Simangele explained that they came up with the concept after realising that unemployed youth were struggling in Limpopo and the surrounding areas to even draw up proper CVs and send them through the internet.

"It's a given that a person looking for a job does not have money. Further compounding their situation in the rural and outlaying areas is the fact that they don't have access to internet cafes and have to travel long distances just to send their CVs," says Simangele.

"But yet again, not everyone has a smartphone to email or fax their CVs. Connectivity is a problem in areas outside the big cities and metropoles and with the cost of data being so high, young job seekers struggle to reach employers or recruiters."

Simangele estimates the cost of looking for a job to be in the region of R1,000 a month. "Where do you get the money if you are not working?"

She says ejoobi connects young people with job opportunities without them having to leave where they live.