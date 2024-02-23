×

Soccer

Johnson vows to end Chiefs' trophy drought

NFD side Milford to provide first test of Amakhosi's cup credentials

23 February 2024 - 07:00
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Cavin Johnson (Chiefs Coach) during the Kaizer Chiefs press conference at PSL Head Quarters on February 22, 2024, in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lee Warren

Kaizer Chiefs caretaker coach Cavin Johnson appears to be already picturing himself as the man to finally end Amakhosis trophy drought, targeting the Nedbank Cup as he prays the gods of football favour him and the club.

Amakhosi, who last lifted a cup when they were league champions in the 2014/15 season, clash second tier side Milford in the Nedbank Cup last 32 at FNB Stadium on Sunday (6pm). Johnson, who was installed as an interim mentor when the club sacked Molefi Ntseki in October, understands the magnitude of ending the Chiefscup drought as he aims to inspire the side to go all out in the Ke Yona cup.

Personally, it would mean the world to end the clubs trophy drought. I think it would also be huge for the club and its massive following. Hopefully, the gods of football are on my side or not on my side but on the clubs side so that we are able to display a lot of what weve been working on and score as many goals as we can because we are also struggling in that department, Johnson told a press conference at the leagues offices in Parktown yesterday.

