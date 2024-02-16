“I think, as a professional ... that [the postponement of fixtures] shouldn’t disturb you. We are mentally strong, so we’ve moved on from the fact that the game didn’t take place and we focus on the next one against Royal AM on Sunday,” Maart emphasised.
Boasting just three assists without even a single goal this season, Maart has challenged himself to improve his numbers as far as goal contribution is concerned. The 28-year-old also suggested as one of the captains he should lead by example by putting more effort on the pitch.
“I just need to put more effort to make sure that I get goals. As a midfielder I should score in each and every game or assist. Also, as a captain I need to put in more efforts and show more desire… and uplift everyone around me who’s feeling down. As the captain I am trying to lead where I can and other players are also leading where they can,” Maart said.
Maart promises an improved Chiefs as PSL schedule resumes
Amakhosi to show result of long break against Royal AM
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Yusuf Maart has painted a picture that Amakhosi will be more competitive in the second round of the season after having a detail-oriented mini pre-season.
“The coach [Cavin Johnson] gave us ideas as to how he wants us to play against each and every team. We really put in a good shift during the course of our mini pre-season, so now everyone is ready for the resumption of the league,” Maart said.
Amakhosi will resume action by facing Royal AM in the league at Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm). Chiefs were initially scheduled to resume against TS Galaxy on Tuesday, before the league postponed all the midweek fixtures, owing to Bafana Bafana’s late return from Afcon. Maart has insisted the postponement of their clash against the Rockets didn’t disrupt them at all, shifting focus to Thwihli Thwahla.
Maart happy to see Peterson lead Chiefs
PSL postpones eight Premiership matches due to late Bafana arrival
Fixtures
Today: SuperSport v Stellenbosch, Peter Mokaba (7pm)
Saturday: Swallows v Polokwane, Dobsonville (3.30pm); Chippa v CPT City, Buffalo City (3.30pm); Spurs v AmaZulu, Athlone (5.30pm); Sekhukhune v Bay, Peter Mokaba (5.30pm); Sundowns v Pirates, Loftus Versfeld (8pm)
Sunday: Royal v Chiefs, Harry Gwala (3.30pm); Galaxy v Arrows, Mbombela (7.30pm)
