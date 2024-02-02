After Kaizer Chiefs management opted to place their trust in interim coach Cavin Johnson, he vowed to repay them by winning the Nedbank Cup and finishing in the top three of the DStv Premiership table.
Chiefs' performance under Johnson, who assumed the role from Molefi Ntseki, after he parted ways with the club, has impressed the management after he secured four wins, a draw and two defeats in seven matches.
The decision was then made to extend his tenure until the end of the season.
With the club desperate to win silverware to end their nine-year drought, the 65-year-old said they will fight as hard as they can to achieve this objective.
“I think it's an open discussion that we have had with our supporters and our management. We know that Africa [continental tournament] is probably the best playing ground for a brand like Chiefs to be at,” Johnson said.
“And we would like to get into that space as far as African football is concerned. We would like to get into that space again and the Nedbank Cup is available for Chiefs this year.
Johnson's eyes on continental football
Coach vows to bring back glory days at Chiefs
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
“Yes, it is not Cavin Johnson who put up his hand and said, 'I want to win the Nedbank. It's the whole institution who put up their hands and said we want to go for the title as hard as we can and in the remaining games of the league, we want to play as hard as we can.”
Johnson added he is honoured to lead the team until the end of the season and that he will need support from everyone to try to get the club back to its glory days.
“Yes, for sure... I've been chosen to lead the team, but I have to depend on a lot of other things and when I lead, I lead by example and the players will [follow my example],” he said.
“So, we do this together as a team. For me, it's an honour to coach this team and if we can get the results, then it's even bigger. I'm very happy to bring my coaching expertise to a club of this nature. To do it until the end of the season, there is no problem. We are okay with it. I think the one motivating factor is coming to Chiefs and working for the club. It is a different institution.”
