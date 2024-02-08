Kaizer Chiefs have decided to renew the contracts of Bruce Bvuma, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Brandon Petersen.
All these players were given two-year deals with an option for a further year, Chiefs confirmed on their official social media accounts on Thursday. Starting Chiefs' last four league games before the Afcon-induced hiatus, Bvuma, 28, has just re-established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper after playing second fiddle to Petersen and Itumeleng Khune for a long time.
Ngcobo has also found his mojo somewhat under caretaker coach Cavin Johnson, who has previously labelled him "the young Chiefs player for the future". The 24-year-old Ngcobo has scored once from nine league games this season.
Chiefs trio pen new two-year contracts
Fans unhappy with error-prone Petersen's extension
Johnson's eyes on continental football
The 29-year-old Petersen, who started the season as the first choice shot-stopper, was dropped after a series of costly mistakes. This is why some Chiefs fans on X (formerly Twitter) were not happy to read he's extended his stay at Naturena, urging Amakhosi to sign Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabili, who's just inspired Nigeria to the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final in Ivory Coast.
"You should have signed Chippa and Nigerian goalkeeper,'' @Kaizeri_Home told Chiefs under the tweet that confirmed the news of Petersen's new contract.
"Yhoo what for? Because this guy [Petersen] has cost Kaizer Chiefs trophies and many points, come on is underperformed since he arrived at Chiefs," @PowerMandla111 replied to Chiefs' tweet about Petersen extending his deal.
"I’m not happy with his performance. He makes too many mistakes. Hope this break made him improve,'' @Shabas04 said.
Petersen has leaked six goals from eight league outings this season with four clean slates.
