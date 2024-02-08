×

Soccer

Chiefs trio pen new two-year contracts

Fans unhappy with error-prone Petersen's extension

08 February 2024 - 14:30
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Bruce Bvuma of Kaizer Chiefs.
Bruce Bvuma of Kaizer Chiefs.
Image: Gallo Images /Philip Maeta

Kaizer Chiefs have decided to renew the contracts of Bruce Bvuma, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Brandon Petersen.

All these players were given two-year deals with an option for a further year, Chiefs confirmed on their official social media accounts on Thursday. Starting Chiefs' last four league games before the Afcon-induced hiatus, Bvuma, 28, has just re-established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper after playing second fiddle to Petersen and Itumeleng Khune for a long time.

Ngcobo has also found his mojo somewhat under caretaker coach Cavin Johnson, who has previously labelled him "the young Chiefs player for the future". The 24-year-old Ngcobo has scored once from nine league games this season.

