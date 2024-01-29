×

Soccer

Ngcobo determined to cement starting spot with Chiefs

Defender strives to recapture his Swallows’ brilliance

29 January 2024 - 07:12
Neville Khoza Journalist
Njabulo Ngcobo of Kaizer Chiefs says he knows what to do to get back to his old form
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs defender Njabulo Ngcobo says he knows what he needs to do to get back to his old form and he is working hard on it to improve his game.

Since he joined Amakhosi as defender of the season in the 2021/22 season from Moroka Swallows, Ngcobo has been struggling to cement a place in the starting line-up.

This season, he has only managed to make 10 appearances across all competitions but has promised to get back to the form he was at Swallows.

“I think for me it is important to learn every day, especially playing for a big team like Chiefs, you must learn so many things until you get there,” Ngcobo said.

“Now I'm starting to see the way forward and I'm determined to make a comeback and  return to the form I was at Swallows. The pressure is there ... but I'm sure that I will soon get into gear.”

The 29-year-old, whose contract is coming to an end in June, said he has already had one-on-one with caretaker coach Cavin Johnson, who has shown him where he needs to improve.

“Every day we have one-on-one meetings. He tells me what I need to fix and those things I work very hard on and do extras to be able to maintain my fitness,” he said.

“What is important for me is that whenever any coach gives me an opportunity to play, I must work for the team. It's important. Even at training, I work very hard.”

Ngcobo also insisted he doesn't have any regrets about joining the Soweto Giants. “I don't have any regrets about coming here. I think I'm at the right club to be able to grow and move forward.

“I think in no time those old days will come back. For now, it is just to get fit and we did a wonderful job during the preseason and I think going forward, things will be fine.”   

