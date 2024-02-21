"Ronza [Ronwen Williams] is struggling with a shoulder injury, so today we tried to rest him and give him some time. Mshishi [Themba Zwane] also got a niggle, so some of the players that came back from Bafana it's not even about whether we want to give them a break or not. We just can't use them at all because some returned back with serious injuries.
Our players came back from Afcon injured, bemoans Mokwena
Coach disappointed that Broos used Mudau even after injury
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has disclosed that he "was a little bit disappointed" that Bafana Bafana continued to use Khuliso Mudau for the entire duration of the recent Afcon even after picking up an ankle injury.
Mokwena also confirmed that Mudau is now subsequently out for six to eight weeks. Mudau sustained this injury in Bafana's last game of the group stages against Tunisia and was substituted at halftime before going on to start and finish four games that followed, helping SA to clinch bronze.
Mokwena expressed his displeasure at Mudau's injury when quizzed whether he was still resting the majority of his Bafana contingent, saying for most of them came back carrying injuries hence they've not been re-integrated with the squad.
"Some of it is not even by choice. I mean Mothobi [Mvala] is out and will probably be out for six to eight weeks. Sailor [Mudau] is out and he'll be out for about six to eight weeks also with high-end Grade 3. We all saw when he got injured... he still played which disappoints me a little bit,'' Mokwena said after their 6-1 thumping of second-tier side La Masia in the first round of the Nedbank Cup at Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday.
