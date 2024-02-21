×

Soccer

Our players came back from Afcon injured, bemoans Mokwena

Coach disappointed that Broos used Mudau even after injury

21 February 2024 - 09:40
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Rhulani Mokwena Mamelodi Sundowns coach
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has disclosed that he "was a little bit disappointed" that Bafana Bafana continued to use Khuliso Mudau for the entire duration of the recent Afcon even after picking up an ankle injury.

Mokwena also confirmed that Mudau is now subsequently out for six to eight weeks. Mudau sustained this injury in Bafana's last game of the group stages against Tunisia and was substituted at halftime before going on to start and finish four games that followed, helping SA to clinch bronze.

Mokwena expressed his displeasure at Mudau's injury when quizzed whether he was still resting the majority of his Bafana contingent, saying for most of them came back carrying injuries hence they've not been re-integrated with the squad.

"Some of it is not even by choice. I mean Mothobi [Mvala] is out and will probably be out for six to eight weeks. Sailor [Mudau] is out and he'll be out for about six to eight weeks also with high-end Grade 3. We all saw when he got injured... he still played which disappoints me a little bit,'' Mokwena said after their 6-1 thumping of second-tier side La Masia in the first round of the Nedbank Cup at Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday.

"Ronza [Ronwen Williams] is struggling with a shoulder injury, so today we tried to rest him and give him some time. Mshishi [Themba Zwane] also got a niggle, so some of the players that came back from Bafana it's not even about whether we want to give them a break or not. We just can't use them at all because some returned back with serious injuries.

Even so, Mokwena is confident they have enough depth at their disposal to soldier on even without the injured stars. Sundowns' next assignment is away to Mauritania, where they face Nouadhibou in what's the penultimate CAF Champions League Group A tie, on Saturday (6pm SA time). 

"It is what it is and we have to try to use the rest of the squad. You saw today and you saw against Pirates that they've got the quality to compete and help the team,'' Mokwena said.

Gaston Sirino scored a hat-trick, while newcomer Matías Esquivel, Terrence Mashego and Lebohang Maboe also registered their names on the scoresheet against La Masia. Fuad Johnson converted from the spot to give the hosts a consolation goal.

