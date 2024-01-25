Ditlhokwe feels he has done well for Amakhosi despite injury

Kaizer Chiefs defender ( feels the injury he suffered while on international duty with Botswana has delayed what would have been a huge progress in his first six months at the club.
Ditlhokwe settled well at Amakhosi since his move from SuperSport United at the beginning of the season after featuring 16 times across all competitions.
But despite that shoulder injury, he feels he has done well for the club but vowed to improve when they resume after the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast.
“I’m not sure which answer I can give you because I have been playing. But unfortunately, an injury came and I was out. So you will never know how to rate yourself,” Ditlhokwe said.
“It’s all about keeping your head and focus so at the end of the day, you get to that level that you wished or that target you set for yourself.”
With Amakhosi enjoying a good run before the Afcon break, following three wins and a draw in their four matches, the 25-year-old said it’s up to the players to continue where they left off when they resume.
“It’s just a process, we are still in it and it’s all about us players now how can we keep our focus towards the resumption of the league. How can we make sure that we continue with momentum it’s upon us players,” he said.
“That’s the responsibility we can take, but I can assure you don’t count us out.”
Ditlhokwe also highlighted what changes Cavin Johnson has made since he took over from Molefi Ntseki in October last year, Johnson has overseen seven matches, winning four, drawing one and losing two.
“There was an impact that he made on us, but at the beginning of the season, it was a newly assembled team with many players coming in from different clubs.
“It is a process to try to understand the philosophy of the team, to take out what you have been taught and try to align it with the current philosophy of the club you are playing.
“So, I can say it was all about the process of being together, gelling and understanding each other’s weaknesses and strengths. Try to work on those weaknesses that can be turned into strengths and be better."
Ditlhokwe feels he has done well for Amakhosi despite injury
Defender vows to improve after the Afcon
Image: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu
