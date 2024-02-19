Johnson urges Chiefs to play 'special' football after goalless draw

Admitting their display in Sunday's goalless draw against Royal AM at Harry Gwala Stadium was below par, Kaizer Chiefs caretaker coach Cavin Johnson has challenged his troops to play "special football' to match Amakhosi's brand.
Though they created a few clear-cut chances, Chiefs were disappointingly disjointed, while Royal looked a little bit better in what was the two sides' first game after the long Afcon-forced recess. Ashley Du Preez missed two glorious chances one-on-one with Thwihli Thwahla keeper Hugo Nyame.
"We missed four one-on-ones with their goalkeeper; two in the first half and two in the second half but overall, I don't think my team played good football. I thought we could have played better football, so we have to go back [to the drawing board],'' Johnson said.
"We need to be better on the ball. We are not just a normal team, we are a special team and I want us to play special football. We are going away with a draw, taking a point but we need to be much better.''
Johnson even quipped that their lacklustre performance in Pietermaritzburg, where weather was really permitting for a great display, means they need to play in scorching heat in order to perform well. On Sunday it was 16°/21°c in Pietermaritzburg.
"The weather today was probably the best weather to play football in but I think my team can only play football in 35°C. When it's like this [humid and the climate is moderate] we seem to struggle,'' the Amakhosi interim mentor joked.
Johnson also reckons Du Preez put in a solid individual shift, despite missing two big chances. Du Preez has been in and out of the team this season due to injuries. Chiefs now shift focus to the Nedbank Cup, where they host second-tier's Milford in the last 32 at FNB Stadium on Sunday.
"Ash [Du Preez] really, really put in a good shift and I expected him to score all the goals because he's a goalscorer and if he scored the goals, he'd be a hero today but unfortunately he didn't. He's back, he looks good.''
Image: Darren Stewart
