Ntseki explains tactical decision to substitute standout Castillo

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki has explained his unpopular decision to substitute Edson Castillo just five minutes after scoring in their come-from-behind 2-1 league victory against Sekhukhune United.
Castillo, who’s been one of Chiefs’ standout performers this term, cancelled out Elias Mokwana’s opener in the 59th minute, before Edmilson Dove netted the winner for Amakhosi in the 76th minute at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Wednesday.
Many Chiefs fans weren’t happy to see the Venezuelan midfielder being withdrawn, arguing Ntseki should have taken Yusuf Maart off instead. It was newcomer Sibongiseni Mthethwa who replaced Castillo, making his club debut after joining from Stellenbosch last week. Maart was eventually substituted for Mduduzi Shabalala.
“I think [with] Castillo it was more of a tactical change that we needed to do because it's not like we want to take our players off the field on the stretcher. It's more of the management of the players mentally and physically, so I think the players that came in did a very good job,'' Ntseki said.
Ntseki was impressed with Mthethwa's debut, suggesting they value his qualities. The Chiefs coach thinks the man nicknamed “Ox” gave them stability after coming off the bench in Durban.
“When it comes to Mthethwa, I think we all know the quality we have in him, that's the main reason the club brought him in. You can tell how talented he is...he's the leader and the fighter on the pitch,'' Ntseki said.
“He's very intelligent in terms of his tactical understanding. Today [on Wednesday] he gave us balance especially after we realised that we needed some fresh legs.”
Chiefs' next tie is against Cape Town City in the league again at FNB Stadium on Tuesday (7.30pm). Ntseki wants his troops to replicate the way they handled Sekhukhune versus City.
“We are progressing well. We conceded first and showed resilience to come back. The most important thing is the attitude, the confidence and the courage we are taking to the next game,'' Ntseki noted.
