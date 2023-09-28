×

Soccer

Safa awaits review committee report to decide on ref Badi

Ref could face suspension over controversial calls in Downs v Chiefs

28 September 2023 - 07:44
Neville Khoza Journalist
Referee, Luxolo Badi will know his fate soon.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

By late yesterday, Safa head of referees Abdul Ebrahim was still waiting for a report from the review committee to see if Luxolo Badi, who officiated in the MTN8 semifinal second leg between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs at Lucas Moripe Stadium, deserves punishment or not.

Sundowns won the match 2-1 to advance to the final, but Amakhosi felt they were hard done by Badi, who denied them two penalties in the second half when Edson Castillo was pulled down in the box by Teboho Mokoena before Mduduzi Mdantsane was hacked by Thapelo Maseko in injury time.

Badi waved play on and had Chiefs been offered those penalties, they would have had a chance to advance to the final through away goals as the match would have likely finished 2-2 or a victory.

“The review committee has met. I’m just waiting for them to send me the report so we know what action to take or what action not to take,” Ebrahim told Sowetan yesterday.

“I don’t want to pre-empt what the review committee might do and as soon as I have the report, I can speak.”

Abdul Basit Ebrahim the new head of referees at Safa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

If Badi is found to have committed an error in that game, it will not be the first time that he faces music from Safa. He was suspended in March along with Sumukele Jali over a disallowed goal for AmaZulu against Royal AM.

Ebrahim said even though officials face sanctions for their performance, he felt this has helped to improve the standard of refereeing despite dodgy calls recurring almost every week.

During Polokwane City and AmaZulu’s goalless draw at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Monday, a clear penalty in the first half was denied when Bulelani Nikani handled the ball in the box.

The Polokwane defender inexplicably stopped the ball with his hand after goalkeeper Manuel Sapunga passed it to him from a goal kick, but referee Moreki Lekwape waved play on despite protest from Usuthu players.

“When mistakes do happen, we have a review committee that goes through every incident in every match and if it is found that there was an error, then referees go to rehabilitation,” Ebrahim said.

“If it is found that there were minor errors, they get commended for their performance. Either way, every incident is reviewed.”

