“Now the solution is to start Kermit... his experience can help Pirates now. You also need Makhaula because you see that in the midfield they are vulnerable. Makhaula is solid and doesn’t lose possession easily like [Siphelo] Baloni. Kapinga should also be in the starting XI because of his intelligence on the ball... that boy is a rare breed, he can pass even in small spaces.”
Going into tomorrow’s second leg of the CAF Champions League second preliminary round against Botswana champions, Jwaneng Galaxy, Pirates have lost three games on the trot. Tomorrow’s game starts at 7.30pm.
The circle of Bucs’ three defeats in a row started when Jwaneng beat them 1-0 in the first leg in Botswana two weeks ago, before they suffered a similar defeat at home to Mamelodi Sundowns in the league three days later.
The Sea Robbers’ third defeat on the bounce was on Sunday, where Stellenbosch also beat them by a solitary goal in the second leg of the MTN8 semifinals in their backyard.
Pirates still managed to book their spot in the Wafa-Wafa final, thanks to their 2-1 win in the away leg. The Soweto giants will face Sundowns in the decider, billed for Moses Mabhida Stadium, on October 7.
Tso, who is Bucs’ all-time leading-scorer, is confident Pirates will outwit Jwaneng at Orlando Stadium. “I don’t see Jwaneng beating Pirates even with their current form. The coach (Jose Riveiro) must just play the right players on the day,” Vilakazi said.
Tso calls for Erasmus, Makhaula to lift 'poor' Bucs
Pirates paying price for letting Dzvukamanja go – legend
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Amid Orlando Pirates’ recent slump, Benedict “Tso” Vilakazi reckons Bucs are now paying the hefty price for the “poor” decision of letting Terrence Dzvukamanja go, calling for Kermit Erasmus, Makhehleni Makhaula and Lesedi Kapinga to start games.
“Pirates put themselves in this position by allowing Dzvukamanja to leave, that was a poor decision. They should have given him a new contract. Last season, the boy was the only player who scored important goals [like the winner in the Nedbank Cup final against Sekhukhune United] and [Zakhele] Lepasa [who’s scored 10 times in all competitions thus far] wasn’t there. I think Dzvukamanja is better than Lepasa,” Vilakazi told Sowetan yesterday.
“The way Pirates play needs a player who’s good with his head like Dzvukamanja. They play with width and crosses... how many chances can Lepasa convert with his head? Not many, but Dzvukamanja proved he can score a lot [he scored eight and finished as the side’s second top-scorer behind Monnapule Saleng, who racked up 15 across all competitions].
Image: Lefty Shivambu
“Now the solution is to start Kermit... his experience can help Pirates now. You also need Makhaula because you see that in the midfield they are vulnerable. Makhaula is solid and doesn’t lose possession easily like [Siphelo] Baloni. Kapinga should also be in the starting XI because of his intelligence on the ball... that boy is a rare breed, he can pass even in small spaces.”
Going into tomorrow’s second leg of the CAF Champions League second preliminary round against Botswana champions, Jwaneng Galaxy, Pirates have lost three games on the trot. Tomorrow’s game starts at 7.30pm.
The circle of Bucs’ three defeats in a row started when Jwaneng beat them 1-0 in the first leg in Botswana two weeks ago, before they suffered a similar defeat at home to Mamelodi Sundowns in the league three days later.
The Sea Robbers’ third defeat on the bounce was on Sunday, where Stellenbosch also beat them by a solitary goal in the second leg of the MTN8 semifinals in their backyard.
Pirates still managed to book their spot in the Wafa-Wafa final, thanks to their 2-1 win in the away leg. The Soweto giants will face Sundowns in the decider, billed for Moses Mabhida Stadium, on October 7.
Tso, who is Bucs’ all-time leading-scorer, is confident Pirates will outwit Jwaneng at Orlando Stadium. “I don’t see Jwaneng beating Pirates even with their current form. The coach (Jose Riveiro) must just play the right players on the day,” Vilakazi said.
Hunt upset at failing to close the gap betweeen them and Downs
‘Check how many saves he's made’: Chiefs players defend keeper Petersen
Motshwari could make his Usuthu debut this week
Coach Seema promises to be patient with striker Mabena
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos