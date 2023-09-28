×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Tso calls for Erasmus, Makhaula to lift 'poor' Bucs

Pirates paying price for letting Dzvukamanja go – legend

28 September 2023 - 07:26
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Kermit Erasmus of Orlando Pirates during the DStv Premiership 2023/24 match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns on the 20 September 2023 at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.
Kermit Erasmus of Orlando Pirates during the DStv Premiership 2023/24 match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns on the 20 September 2023 at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Amid Orlando Pirates recent slump, Benedict Tso Vilakazi reckons Bucs are now paying the hefty price for the poor decision of letting Terrence Dzvukamanja go, calling for Kermit Erasmus, Makhehleni Makhaula and Lesedi Kapinga to start games.

Pirates put themselves in this position by allowing Dzvukamanja to leave, that was a poor decision. They should have given him a new contract. Last season, the boy was the only player who scored important goals [like the winner in the Nedbank Cup final against Sekhukhune United] and [Zakhele] Lepasa [whos scored 10 times in all competitions thus far] wasnt there. I think Dzvukamanja is better than Lepasa, Vilakazi told Sowetan yesterday.

The way Pirates play needs a player whos good with his head like Dzvukamanja. They play with width and crosses... how many chances can Lepasa convert with his head? Not many, but Dzvukamanja proved he can score a lot [he scored eight and finished as the sides second top-scorer behind Monnapule Saleng, who racked up 15 across all competitions].

Former Orlando Pirates player Benedict Vilakazi.
Former Orlando Pirates player Benedict Vilakazi.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Now the solution is to start Kermit... his experience can help Pirates now. You also need Makhaula because you see that in the midfield they are vulnerable. Makhaula is solid and doesnt lose possession easily like [Siphelo] Baloni. Kapinga should also be in the starting XI because of his intelligence on the ball... that boy is a rare breed, he can pass even in small spaces.

Going into tomorrows second leg of the CAF Champions League second preliminary round against Botswana champions, Jwaneng Galaxy, Pirates have lost three games on the trot. Tomorrows game starts at 7.30pm.

The circle of Bucs three defeats in a row started when Jwaneng beat them 1-0 in the first leg in Botswana two weeks ago, before they suffered a similar defeat at home to Mamelodi Sundowns in the league three days later.

The Sea Robbers third defeat on the bounce was on Sunday, where Stellenbosch also beat them by a solitary goal in the second leg of the MTN8 semifinals in their backyard.

Pirates still managed to book their spot in the Wafa-Wafa final, thanks to their 2-1 win in the away leg. The Soweto giants will face Sundowns in the decider, billed for Moses Mabhida Stadium, on October 7.

Tso, who is Bucs all-time leading-scorer, is confident Pirates will outwit Jwaneng at Orlando Stadium. I dont see Jwaneng beating Pirates even with their current form. The coach (Jose Riveiro) must just play the right players on the day, Vilakazi said.

Hunt upset at failing to close the gap betweeen them and Downs

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt was upset that his side could not close the gap between them and Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the DStv ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘Check how many saves he's made’: Chiefs players defend keeper Petersen

Kaizer Chiefs players have defended goalkeeper Brandon Petersen, who was criticised after their MTN8 semifinal second-leg loss to Mamelodi Sundowns ...
Sport
1 day ago

Motshwari could make his Usuthu debut this week

AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco has hinted that new signing Ben Motshwari could make his debut when they visit Moroka Swallows in the DStv Premiership ...
Sport
1 day ago

Coach Seema promises to be patient with striker Mabena

Polokwane City coach Lehlohonolo Seema has pledged to support new signing Ndumiso Mabena to get back to his old form.
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

SIU sells Hamilton Ndlovu's House For R7.1 Million
'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...