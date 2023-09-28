Chippa urged to build on rare home win

Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila wants his side to build on the impressive start they’ve had in the DStv Premiership this season as he aims for a top-eight finish.
The Chilli Boys moved up the table following their 1-0 victory over SuperSport United at Nelson Mandela Bay on Tuesday. They have won three, drawn three and lost two in their eight games so far, and Mammila feels they have set a tone for their remaining matches.
“I’m happy with the result, although I’m not that hundred percent happy,” Mammila told the media after the match.
“We can do better, but this is a work in progress. Three points and one goal and three steps from position seven to four happy, so I’m very happy and we can build a strong team from here in the remaining matches.”
Elmo Kambindu scored the winning goal for the Chilli Boys with five minutes left to give his side a first win at home this season.
With the monkey off their back now, Mammila hopes this is the beginning of more good results at their venue.
“It was our first win at home and don’t forget we had the biggest teams in the country here. We drew one and lost one, but that’s football,” he said.
“The focus now is just to be consistent and my team is close to how I want them to play. The only thing I can ask from them is consistency and keeping the ball for quite some time, which we are good at, but we played a difficult team where we had to fight for the second ball.
“I think we should have scored more goals, we had more one-on-ones, but we must not be greedy, the goals will come.”
Chippa’s next match will be against Moroka Swallows on October 4.
Fixtures
Tomorrow: Swallows v AmaZulu, Dobsonville (7.30pm)
Saturday: CPT v Spurs, Cape Town (3pm); Polokwane v Royal, Old Peter Mokaba (5.30pm)
Sunday: Galaxy v Bay, Mbombela (3.30pm)
CAF Confederation Cup
Tomorrow: SuperSport v Gaborone, Peter Mokaba (7pm)
Sunday: Lupopo v Sekhukhune, Stade des Martyrs (4pm)
CAF Champions League
Tomorrow: Pirates v Galaxy, Orlando (7.30pm).
Saturday: Sundowns v Bumamuru, Lucas Moripe (6pm).
Image: Richard Huggard
