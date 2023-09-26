Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena wants to use the upcoming matches against Stellenbosch at Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow in the DStv Premiership and Bumamuru in the CAF Champions League second preliminary round return leg to build momentum ahead of their MTN8 final next month.
Fresh from completing a double over Soweto teams Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs in three days, Mokwena is shifting focus to the Stellenbosch match now.
Stellies are the only team to have defeated Sundowns in the domestic competitions since Mokwena became the sole head coach last year September.
They beat them in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal this year and league match in Pretoria in May last year though Masandawana had already won the league by then.
“It has been a very difficult week emotionally – more than physically for this group, but now it is about recovery and staying focused. We got an important game against a very difficult team in Stellenbosch,” Mokwena said after the game.
“We have to try to win the next game. That's important. It was only three points on Wednesday and only a place in the final and nothing more than that and that’s the reality.”
Downs prepare to take on Stellenbosch
Mokwena hopes players maintain momentum in league and CAF games
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Mokwena ‘overwhelmed by emotions’ after Sundowns beat Chiefs to reach final
Masandawana beat Pirates 1-0 at Orlando stadium last Wednesday before defeating Chiefs 2-1 in the MTN8 semifinal at Lucas Moripe stadium on Saturday to book a place in the final against the Buccaneers next month.
The triumph over both Pirates and Chiefs in a space of three days has left Mokwena overwhelmed with by emotions and proud of his players.
“It is something that we should never take for granted. Not many teams and not many Sundowns teams even in the past were able to beat Chiefs and Pirates in the same week, let alone in a space of four days. So a big congratulations to the fantastic group of players because the game of football belongs to them.
“We are very fortunate to have this group. It’s important that we reflect on that achievement and it’s magnified by the fact that we beat two of our biggest rivals in one week, and that is not easy.”
Peter Shalulile netted in the first ten seconds of the game before he completed his brace before the interval.
Ashely Du Preez converted from the spot kick in the first half, but it was not enough as Sundowns progressed to the final.
Mokwena wary of ‘improved’ Kaizer Chiefs
