Depleted Stellies seek another Gauteng scalp

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker is encouraged that his depleted side can turn adversity into opportunity when they visit reigning league champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium tonight (7.30pm).
Stellies head into this match against Sundowns very thin in playing personnel. Their two key players in skipper Deono van Rooyen and left-back Fawaaz Basadien are nursing injuries, while skillful midfielder Jaydan Adams is suspended after picking his fourth yellow when they beat Orlando Pirates 1-0 in the second leg of the MTN8 semifinals at Orlando Stadium at the weekend.
To make matters worse, their outlet in attack, Iqraam Rayners, is also doubtful as he was stretchered off against Pirates after sustaining a hamstring strain.
“We are a little bit depleted. Basadien and Van Rooyen, unfortunately, won’t be available. [With] Rayners, we have to assess him but it doesn’t look likely [that he’ll feature]. Adams got his fourth yellow against Pirates,” Barker said.
“The big part for us is to be competitive as much as we can against Sundowns but we know it’s going to be a struggle... it’ll be tough but the lads always put up their hand when their backs are against the wall. I am sure we’ll be competitive and put up a big fight. Imagine us coming here in Gauteng and beat Pirates and Sundowns, it’d be amazing.”
It will also be the Cape Winelands side’s second game since they sold talismanic midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa to Kaizer Chiefs last week. Against Pirates, where their win was insufficient to earn them a slot in the final as they lost 2-1 in the home leg, it was Stellies’ first game since Mthethwa’s departure.
Barker has suggested that Sihle Nduli is a perfect replacement for Mthethwa after his solid shift against the Buccaneers.
“You could see against Pirates a player like Nduli, who’s maybe been playing bridesmaid to Mthethwa as a footballer, is a quality footballer himself. The amount of effort he put in, breaking down attacks, was special to see,” Barker said.
Fixtures
Today: Sundowns v Stellenbosch, Lucas Moripe (7.30pm); Chiefs v Sekhukhune, Moses Mabhida (7.30pm).
Friday: Swallows v AmaZulu, Dobsonville (7.30pm)
Saturday: CPT v Spurs, Cape Town (3pm); Polokwane v Royal, Old Peter Mokaba (5.30pm)
Sunday: Galaxy v Bay, Mbombela (3.30pm)
Depleted Stellies seek another Gauteng scalp
After win over Bucs, Barker confident his side can floor Downs
Image: Antonio Muchave
Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker is encouraged that his depleted side can turn adversity into opportunity when they visit reigning league champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium tonight (7.30pm).
Stellies head into this match against Sundowns very thin in playing personnel. Their two key players in skipper Deono van Rooyen and left-back Fawaaz Basadien are nursing injuries, while skillful midfielder Jaydan Adams is suspended after picking his fourth yellow when they beat Orlando Pirates 1-0 in the second leg of the MTN8 semifinals at Orlando Stadium at the weekend.
To make matters worse, their outlet in attack, Iqraam Rayners, is also doubtful as he was stretchered off against Pirates after sustaining a hamstring strain.
“We are a little bit depleted. Basadien and Van Rooyen, unfortunately, won’t be available. [With] Rayners, we have to assess him but it doesn’t look likely [that he’ll feature]. Adams got his fourth yellow against Pirates,” Barker said.
“The big part for us is to be competitive as much as we can against Sundowns but we know it’s going to be a struggle... it’ll be tough but the lads always put up their hand when their backs are against the wall. I am sure we’ll be competitive and put up a big fight. Imagine us coming here in Gauteng and beat Pirates and Sundowns, it’d be amazing.”
It will also be the Cape Winelands side’s second game since they sold talismanic midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa to Kaizer Chiefs last week. Against Pirates, where their win was insufficient to earn them a slot in the final as they lost 2-1 in the home leg, it was Stellies’ first game since Mthethwa’s departure.
Barker has suggested that Sihle Nduli is a perfect replacement for Mthethwa after his solid shift against the Buccaneers.
“You could see against Pirates a player like Nduli, who’s maybe been playing bridesmaid to Mthethwa as a footballer, is a quality footballer himself. The amount of effort he put in, breaking down attacks, was special to see,” Barker said.
Fixtures
Today: Sundowns v Stellenbosch, Lucas Moripe (7.30pm); Chiefs v Sekhukhune, Moses Mabhida (7.30pm).
Friday: Swallows v AmaZulu, Dobsonville (7.30pm)
Saturday: CPT v Spurs, Cape Town (3pm); Polokwane v Royal, Old Peter Mokaba (5.30pm)
Sunday: Galaxy v Bay, Mbombela (3.30pm)
Amakhosi promise to regroup after cup flop
Riveiro sounds battle cry ahead of Jwaneng clash
First win lifts hopes for Gallants in NDF
Ntseki optimistic Amakhosi are working hard to get it right
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos