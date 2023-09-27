×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Amakhosi promise to regroup after cup flop

Matlou optimistic as Chiefs face Sekhukhune

27 September 2023 - 07:15
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
George Matlou of Kaizer Chiefs during the DStv Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Royal AM at FNB Stadium on September 16, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
George Matlou of Kaizer Chiefs during the DStv Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Royal AM at FNB Stadium on September 16, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Rejuvenated Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Matlou doesn't think Amakhosi have had a poor start to the season, despite crashing out of the MTN8 and losing three of their seven opening league fixtures.

Fresh from being eliminated by Mamelodi Sundowns from the MTN8 in the semifinals on Saturday, Chiefs host Sekhukhune United in a league tie at Moses Mabhida Stadium tonight (7.30pm). The Soweto giants lost 2-1 to Downs, making it 3-2 on aggregate as the home leg had ended 1-all. 

"I don't think we've had a poor start. You can see how we are playing, it's a matter of time before we get goals,'' Matlou told the media at Moses Mabhida Stadium yesterday.

Matlou, who's been showing flashes of brilliance in recent games after struggling for game time since last term, also didn't hide that being elbowed out of the Wafa-Wafa competition disappointed them.

However, the 25-year-old midfielder stressed the significance of putting the disappointment behind them.

"About our MTN8 elimination... yes, we were disappointed. Of course, we deserved better, judging by how we played and how hard the boys are working. [But] we can't dwell on the past...we have to move on. If we are going to dwell on the past, we are not going to move on,'' Matlou said.

Last season, Matlou started just four of the 12 league games he featured in. This season, the lad from Meadowlands in Soweto has already racked up two league starts from the four games he's played.

"Of course, I had to work hard at training. Coming from last season I had injuries, so that's one of the reasons I wasn't playing regularly. I had to fight for my position so that the coach will give me the opportunity,'' Matlou said.

Meanwhile, Matlou's teammate Zitha Kwinika insisted they were in Durban to fight, adding the aim was to win against Babina Noko to get that momentum they've been lacking. 

"The intentions are clear. We came here [Durban] to grind, to fight. It's not going to be an easy game. We know, we owe it to ourselves to get going, get the rhythm...I think that's what's missing. We know what's at stake,'' Kwinika said.

Riveiro sounds battle cry ahead of Jwaneng clash

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro wants his troops to concentrate on Friday’s CAF Champions League fixture against Botswana outfit Jwaneng ...
Sport
1 day ago

First win lifts hopes for Gallants in NDF

Marumo Gallants coach Pitso Dladla has high hopes that bagging their maiden win of the campaign by beating struggling Milford at home at over the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Ntseki optimistic Amakhosi are working hard to get it right

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki ...
Sport
1 day ago

Franco, Seema happy with goalless draw

AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco was content with a point they got during their dull goalless draw with Polokwane City at Peter Mokaba Stadium yesterday.
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...