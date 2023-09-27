Amakhosi promise to regroup after cup flop

Rejuvenated Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Matlou doesn't think Amakhosi have had a poor start to the season, despite crashing out of the MTN8 and losing three of their seven opening league fixtures.
Fresh from being eliminated by Mamelodi Sundowns from the MTN8 in the semifinals on Saturday, Chiefs host Sekhukhune United in a league tie at Moses Mabhida Stadium tonight (7.30pm). The Soweto giants lost 2-1 to Downs, making it 3-2 on aggregate as the home leg had ended 1-all.
"I don't think we've had a poor start. You can see how we are playing, it's a matter of time before we get goals,'' Matlou told the media at Moses Mabhida Stadium yesterday.
Matlou, who's been showing flashes of brilliance in recent games after struggling for game time since last term, also didn't hide that being elbowed out of the Wafa-Wafa competition disappointed them.
However, the 25-year-old midfielder stressed the significance of putting the disappointment behind them.
"About our MTN8 elimination... yes, we were disappointed. Of course, we deserved better, judging by how we played and how hard the boys are working. [But] we can't dwell on the past...we have to move on. If we are going to dwell on the past, we are not going to move on,'' Matlou said.
Last season, Matlou started just four of the 12 league games he featured in. This season, the lad from Meadowlands in Soweto has already racked up two league starts from the four games he's played.
"Of course, I had to work hard at training. Coming from last season I had injuries, so that's one of the reasons I wasn't playing regularly. I had to fight for my position so that the coach will give me the opportunity,'' Matlou said.
Meanwhile, Matlou's teammate Zitha Kwinika insisted they were in Durban to fight, adding the aim was to win against Babina Noko to get that momentum they've been lacking.
"The intentions are clear. We came here [Durban] to grind, to fight. It's not going to be an easy game. We know, we owe it to ourselves to get going, get the rhythm...I think that's what's missing. We know what's at stake,'' Kwinika said.
Image: Lefty Shivambu
