“From the games we played and created chances, we’ve done our analyses in certain situations and it’s a work in progress and we will convert those chances we create.
“If you look at the chances we created, it was more of a very close space for us to finish and when you go back to the goals we gave away, it was more of us playing in a transition.”
Peter Shalulile scored a brace in the first half, while Ashely Du Preez netted from a spot kick.
Ntseki also said there were a lot of positives they took from the game as they shift their focus to their DStv Premiership match against Sekhukhune United at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm).
“We ticked a lot of our boxes in terms of our plan coming into this game, the plan was not to allow them to build from the back because when you allow them to do that, they create so many spaces and pockets in the midfield,” he said.
“With us having a narrow defending approach, it allowed us to intercept and to put them under pressure. I’ve not seen Sundowns play so many back passes, which is a plus for us.
“When it comes to possessions, we managed to keep the ball. It is just that decision-making in the final third was not good.”
Chiefs coach says his side will start scoring goals
Ntseki optimistic Amakhosi are working hard to get it right
Image: Philip Maeta
Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki is optimistic that his side will start converting some of the chances they are creating as they are working hard to get it right.
In the last four matches across all competitions Amakhosi have only managed to find the back of the net twice and both were against Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 semifinal first and second leg.
After they lost 2-1 to Sundowns in the return leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday to crash out from the competition, Ntseki was satisfied with what he saw from his charges as he felt they should have progressed to the final had they been awarded a penalty in injury time.
“It’s a moment created where players become emotional and not having a good tactical organisation but going back to training and creating more of such a moment where players have to be challenged and see themselves in certain situations,” Ntseki said to the media after the match.
Ntseki says Mthethwa will bring stability to inconsistent Chiefs
“From the games we played and created chances, we’ve done our analyses in certain situations and it’s a work in progress and we will convert those chances we create.
“If you look at the chances we created, it was more of a very close space for us to finish and when you go back to the goals we gave away, it was more of us playing in a transition.”
Peter Shalulile scored a brace in the first half, while Ashely Du Preez netted from a spot kick.
Ntseki also said there were a lot of positives they took from the game as they shift their focus to their DStv Premiership match against Sekhukhune United at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm).
“We ticked a lot of our boxes in terms of our plan coming into this game, the plan was not to allow them to build from the back because when you allow them to do that, they create so many spaces and pockets in the midfield,” he said.
“With us having a narrow defending approach, it allowed us to intercept and to put them under pressure. I’ve not seen Sundowns play so many back passes, which is a plus for us.
“When it comes to possessions, we managed to keep the ball. It is just that decision-making in the final third was not good.”
Embattled Chiefs coach Ntseki pelted with objects again after SuperSport loss
Fixtures
Today: Chippa v SuperSport, Nelson Mandela Bay (7.30pm)
Tomorrow: Sundowns v Stellenbosch, Lucas Moripe (7.30pm); Chiefs v Sekhukhune, Moses Mabhida (7.30pm).
Friday: Swallows v AmaZulu, Dobsonville (7.30pm)
Saturday: CPT v Spurs, Cape Town (3pm); Polokwane v Royal, Old Peter Mokaba (5.30pm)
Sunday: Galaxy v Bay, Mbombela (3.30pm)
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos