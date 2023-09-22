Truter confident ahead of Chiefs clash

Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter is banking on his impressive record against Kaizer Chiefs as he looks to get one over them on Wednesday.
Fresh from their 1-0 win over Royal AM at Harry Gwala Stadium on Wednesday, Babina Noko have quickly shifted their focus to Amakhosi, who suffered a 1-0 loss to SuperSport United on the same day.
Before Chiefs face Sekhukhune, they have an important fixture against Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 semifinal second leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow (3pm), where Truter will be watching with interest.
“Chiefs lost and they have a big one this weekend. They signed some big players and that comes with a lot of expectations,” Truter explained to the media after the match.
“So, the pressure just grows there. For us or any other team that plays Chiefs, the motivation is in itself there for the players. Yes, we will prepare, but I think that’s one for the players.
“I can’t remember Chiefs beating me at FNB Stadium and also our record in KwaZulu-Natal. They looked at that and decided to bring it here.
“But we won, so we will be seeing them in Durban next week.” Last season, Truter completed a double over Chiefs in the league and will want to continue with that run.
Larry Bwalya scored the only goal on Wednesday to give Sekhukhune their third win of the season and move to fifth on the DStv Premiership table.
Truter feels they now have a competitive squad that can compete in both the domestic and CAF Confederation Cup.
“What I’m looking for is competitiveness from the team, and the squad has come together nicely and everybody saw now that they can play and can fight for positions, which is good,” he said.
“One or two mistakes in the first two games I think, but now we’ve progressed nicely. It’s just not where we wanted it.”
Meanwhile, Royal coach John Maduka expects an immediate response when his side visits Polokwane City next week Saturday.
“It’s very difficult when you lose, especially at home. We have to make sure we redeem ourselves away from home and that will be against Polokwane City, a difficult game again,” Maduka said.
“It’s not easy to play against them at their home ground, but we are capable of doing that. So far, we lost one game against Orlando Pirates away, but I’m happy that we are looking better than the past season, where we didn’t do well away from home.
“We got points from Chippa United. We got a point from Chiefs, so it’s coming alright.”
Truter confident ahead of Chiefs clash
Sekhukhune coach feels they now have a competitive squad
