×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Thulani Serero finds a new club

By Marc Strydom - 12 September 2023 - 11:48
Thulani Serero turning out for of Al Jazira Club at the Fifa Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates in February 2022. He has joined Khorfakkan Club in UAE.
Thulani Serero turning out for of Al Jazira Club at the Fifa Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates in February 2022. He has joined Khorfakkan Club in UAE.
Image: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Former Bafana Bafana star Thulani Serero has joined Khorfakkan Club in the United Arab Emirates Pro League.

Serero, 33, joins Khorfakkan having spent four successful seasons at UAE Pro League club Al Jazira, where his contract ended in June.

There had been speculative links of a return to the DStv Premiership after 13 years abroad for the former Ajax Amsterdam and Vitesse Arnhem player to Kaizer Chiefs or Mamelodi Sundowns.

Serero left to join Ajax Amsterdam in July 2011, having been the key attacker in coach Foppe de Haan's young Ajax Cape Town combination that finished runners-up to Orlando Pirates in the Premiership in a last-day thriller of the 2010-11 season.

Gambia stage comeback to book Afcon place

The Gambia came back from two goals down to force a 2-2 draw with Congo in earthquake-devastated Morocco on Sunday and book their place at next ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Mofokeng’s promotion can inspire other DDC players – Makhanya

Orlando Pirates reserves coach Joseph Makhanya hopes teenager Relebohile Mofokeng’s promotion to the first team will inspire other junior players to ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Broos changes tune, wants Bafana to floor DRC today

After insisting that results for Bafana Bafana against Namibia and DR Congo were not important as he wanted to see what the new players would offer, ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Foster lauds Kompany's influence, vows Burnley won't get axed

Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster has heaped praise on Burnley coach Vincent Kompany as he feels he made a huge impact on his growth in the English ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha sings softly to herself before being denied bail
Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral