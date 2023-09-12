Former Bafana Bafana star Thulani Serero has joined Khorfakkan Club in the United Arab Emirates Pro League.
Serero, 33, joins Khorfakkan having spent four successful seasons at UAE Pro League club Al Jazira, where his contract ended in June.
There had been speculative links of a return to the DStv Premiership after 13 years abroad for the former Ajax Amsterdam and Vitesse Arnhem player to Kaizer Chiefs or Mamelodi Sundowns.
Serero left to join Ajax Amsterdam in July 2011, having been the key attacker in coach Foppe de Haan's young Ajax Cape Town combination that finished runners-up to Orlando Pirates in the Premiership in a last-day thriller of the 2010-11 season.
Thulani Serero finds a new club
Image: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images
Former Bafana Bafana star Thulani Serero has joined Khorfakkan Club in the United Arab Emirates Pro League.
Serero, 33, joins Khorfakkan having spent four successful seasons at UAE Pro League club Al Jazira, where his contract ended in June.
There had been speculative links of a return to the DStv Premiership after 13 years abroad for the former Ajax Amsterdam and Vitesse Arnhem player to Kaizer Chiefs or Mamelodi Sundowns.
Serero left to join Ajax Amsterdam in July 2011, having been the key attacker in coach Foppe de Haan's young Ajax Cape Town combination that finished runners-up to Orlando Pirates in the Premiership in a last-day thriller of the 2010-11 season.
Gambia stage comeback to book Afcon place
Mofokeng’s promotion can inspire other DDC players – Makhanya
Broos changes tune, wants Bafana to floor DRC today
Foster lauds Kompany's influence, vows Burnley won't get axed
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos