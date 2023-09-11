Broos pleased with new his new troops despite draw

Having challenged new players to show what they can do in the national team, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was pleased with what he saw during their dull goalless draw with Namibia at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
Broos handed defender Thabiso Monyane, midfielders Grant Margeman and Mlungisi Mbunjana and attacker Kobamelo Kodisang their first senior international caps.
Even though Bafana could not beat Namibia in that match despite being dominant, Broos was satisfied with the performances they dished out.
“I said before the game that we should give chances to new players to prove and show themselves and that was the goal,” Broos told the media during the post-match press conference.
“This is not the place to talk about individual performances. For me the most important thing, and I said this before the game to the new guys, was that they have to show what they can do.
“But first, they had to play for the team and not for themselves trying to impress the coach. None of them did that and together with the technical staff we will review the match and evaluate the performances of every player and certainly the new players.
“It was an interesting game for us. We said before the game we were going to give chances to new players to prove and show themselves. That was the most important goal for this match and the result was secondary.”
The Belgian has shifted his focus to the match against DR Congo on Tuesday at Orlando Stadium and said he will make some changes to the game by giving other players a chance.
“One thing for sure is that in the next game those who were not on the pitch today [Saturday] will play and some players who played only after halftime [will play],” he said.
“We will see, but it will not be a totally different team but there will be changes that's for sure.
“These games, results are not important. What is important for us is to know what this team can do and what this player can do. Is he a candidate for the next game for Bafana Bafana?
“That was the goal for these two games. But I’m happy with what I saw, we could have won the game.”
Broos pleased with new his new troops despite draw
Coach impressed by debutants in dull clash with Namibia
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
