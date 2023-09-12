Broos changes tune, wants Bafana to floor DRC today

After insisting that results for Bafana Bafana against Namibia and DR Congo were not important as he wanted to see what the new players would offer, coach Hugo Broos yesterday made a U-turn on his statement, saying he was going for a win in tonight's fixture against the Congolese.
Bafana, who drew with Namibia on Saturday at Orlando Stadium, will host DRC at the same venue today (5pm), and Broos said the mentality had to change.
Broos believes it will be wrong to end the camp without a win, hence he is going all out for a win today.
“It’s a new opponent in the Afcon [Africa Cup of Nations] qualifier and they are a better team than Namibia, with more quality,” Broos told the media during the press conference at Orlando Stadium yesterday.
“They also play differently than Namibia and I think it will be a nice game to watch than what we saw on Saturday, not only from our side, but I think two teams will play for a win.
“The results are important, we change our mindset a little bit now. For this game against Congo, it is the results that are important.
“We have to see that we win that game. I would not want to end the camp with a draw and a defeat, not at all. Also for the players, there will be another mindset. It will not be the same team, that’s for sure. As I have said, we are following the plans, so everyone will have his chance.”
While he confirmed that he would make changes to his starting line-up as he continues to look at other players, the Belgian coach insisted he expected more from the team to go all out for a victory.
Players such as Percy Tau, Zakhele Lepasa and Ronwen Williams are expected to return to the starting line-up as they did not play against Namibia.
“It will be a little bit of a different team. I expect more of that team. I want to see the Bafana team from what I saw in the past against Morocco and against Liberia here,” he said.
“I want to see that team; we are playing for a victory, that’s for sure.”
Broos changes tune, wants Bafana to floor DRC today
Coach to call on big guns Wiliams, Tau and Lepasa for friendly
