“I am happy with what I saw. We could have won the game against an opponent that plays the kind of football of a low block rather than balls in front. Every player runs after that ball, they had a few chances and most of their chances were a bit from our mistakes.
“For me it was an interesting game and I am happy with what I saw and I am happy that we didn’t lose.”
Namibia coach Collin Benjamin praised his players for grinding out a draw against a better team.
“Our team was disciplined, also knowing that we were playing against a team that is good tactically and technically. In the first half we had three good chances that we didn’t take.
“At this level those are rare and this is something we have to look at. After that South Africa came back in the game after the break and they had a holding striker who was pushing up on the guys.
“They really tested us in that regard and in the end it was a well-deserved draw for both teams.”
Bafana coach Broos happy with what he saw in dull draw against Namibia
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was happy with what he saw in his team's uninspiring 0-0 friendly draw against a modest Namibia side on Saturday but was not in a position to discuss individual performances.
Broos took on the Brave Warriors at Orlando Stadium with a team that had four debutants in defender Thabiso Monyane, midfielders Grant Margeman and Mlungisi Mbunjana and attacker Kobamelo Kodisang.
Monyane, Margeman and Kodisang started while Mbunjana was introduced in the second half and there were opportunities for Veli Mothwa and Bathusi Aubaas.
In the lead-up to the match Broos challenged players, especially those new to the national team, to show what they could do and he was happy with what he saw.
“This is not the place to talk about individual performances. For me the most important thing, and I said this before the game to the new guys, was that they have to show what they can do,” he said after the match as they turned their attention to Tuesday’s friendly against Democratic Republic of Congo, also at Orlando Stadium.
“But first they had to play for the team and not for themselves trying to impress the coach. None of them did that and together with the technical staff we will review the match and evaluate the performances of every player, and certainly the new players.”
“It was an interesting game for us, we said before the game we were going to give chances to new players to prove and show themselves. That was the most important goal for this match and the result was secondary.
“To be honest I would rather win a game than to lose or play a draw — today we were the better team and we had too many chances [but missed them], and that’s why we played to a draw.
“We couldn’t use our chances to score, that was a bit of a pity. In the first half, that [creating chances] was a bit [of a] search. You will have that when you have too many players new players in the team and they are not used to playing together and they need a bit of adaptation.
“I am happy with what I saw. We could have won the game against an opponent that plays the kind of football of a low block rather than balls in front. Every player runs after that ball, they had a few chances and most of their chances were a bit from our mistakes.
“For me it was an interesting game and I am happy with what I saw and I am happy that we didn’t lose.”
Namibia coach Collin Benjamin praised his players for grinding out a draw against a better team.
“Our team was disciplined, also knowing that we were playing against a team that is good tactically and technically. In the first half we had three good chances that we didn’t take.
“At this level those are rare and this is something we have to look at. After that South Africa came back in the game after the break and they had a holding striker who was pushing up on the guys.
“They really tested us in that regard and in the end it was a well-deserved draw for both teams.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos