Soccer

Nyiko Mobbie reveals why he's Hugo's most trusted soldier

'I always give my best in Bafana shirt'

08 September 2023 - 12:08
Neville Khoza Journalist
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Having been one of the trusted players in the Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos squad since the Belgian took over at the senior national team, Nyiko Mobbie says he always tries to give his best hence he gets selected.

Mobbie has been selected in every squad by Broos ahead of players like Khuliso Mudau, Thapelo Morena and Aubrey Modiba, with the coach putting his faith in him.

And while he has never disappointed the coach in all the matches he has played, Mobbie, 28, said this was a result of the work he had been putting in.

“Representing the country is not easy. I just listen to the coach on what he wants and I have to keep doing what I have been doing,” Mobbie told Safa media.

“It is not easy, but I have to give my best every game I play because we don’t have a lot of matches to play for the national team.

“Sometimes, we will go for a month or two before playing. So, when you get the chance, you have to give your best.”

Following Bafana’s vital 2-1 win over Liberia in March to book a place in the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast next year, Broos and Mobbie had a personal exchange of words after the game and gave a brief of what he said.

“I think against Liberia I told myself I have to be solid first before I attack because I am a defender and sometimes the game doesn’t allow me to attack,” he said.

“I think after the game, the coach was happy with the way I defended, rather than attacking.”

Bafana will play Namibia in the international friendly at Orlando Stadium tomorrow (3pm) and DR Congo on Tuesday (5pm) at the same venue.

