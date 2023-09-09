×

Soccer

Bafana vs Namibia ends in goalless stalemate

Despite a dominant performance Bafana could not find a breakthrough

09 September 2023 - 17:30
Neville Khoza Journalist
Grant Margeman of South Africa and Absalom Llmbondi of Namibia during the International friendly match between South Africa and Namibia at Orlando Stadium on September 09, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Bafana Bafana were held to a goalless draw by Namibia in their international friendly match at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Despite dominating the match, Bafana could not find a breakthrough and had to settle for a draw against their neighbours.

Coach Hugo Broos used this match to give new players a chance and handed debuts to Thabiso Monyane and Kobamelo Kodisang, who started alongside Monnapule Saleng and Lyle Foster in the front three.

Goalkeeper Veli Motha was given a run ahead of Ronwen Williams, while Siyanda Xulu captained the team.

With most of the players playing together for the first time in this match, the hosts started the brighter of the two sides as they dominated the game early on and had few chances to break the deadlock but failed to convert them.

The visitors also had chances of their own and nearly punished the Bafana defense, who were sloppy at times .

Bafana had momentum as Saleng came close to breaking the deadlock twice just before half-time, first with a strike that was deflected to the bottom post by Llody Kazapua before his free kick was kept out of the top corner by the keeper.

Despite their dominance and creating chances, Bafana could not find a breakthrough and went to the interval with the match in the balance.

The Brave Warriors were dangerous on transition and nearly found a breakthrough on numerous occasions.

The hosts continued where they left off in the opening second half with their dominance, while Namibia were waiting for a counter-attack.

Broos made a couple of changes in the second half as he continues to give players an opportunity.

The hosts finished the stronger of the two, with Namibia offering little going forward while Motha was reduced to a spectator as he had not much to do during the match. 

