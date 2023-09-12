Mofokeng’s promotion can inspire other DDC players – Makhanya

Orlando Pirates reserves coach Joseph Makhanya hopes teenager Relebohile Mofokeng’s promotion to the first team will inspire other junior players to perform well in the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) this season.
Mofokeng caught the eye of many in the first team with his technical ability, pace and the way in which he eased into the first team, having made seven appearances across all competitions.
As the Buccaneers kicked off their DDC with a 1-1 draw against Kaizer Chiefs at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium on Sunday, Makhanya said the plan was always to try and help players get promotion to the first team and Mofokeng might have opened the door for others.
“We always want to make sure that there is another Mofokeng that comes through from the team... that’s why, as a development coach, when you see these guys playing in the first team, it inspires a lot of young players,” Makhanya told Sowetan yesterday.
“With our [first team] coach [Jose Riveiro] having trusted Mofokeng to start a couple of games, it is something good and also it tells you about the development of the player.
“So, the players must be inspired to do well and it’s a motivation because Mofokeng is doing well there. He is unfazed by the big occasion.
“Once he settles in properly, we will see the best of him. The challenge is for the young ones. This is the player who is in their age group and it shows the first team is also checking who could be next.”
Meanwhile, Chiefs coach Vela Khumalo explained why they included some of their first-team players against Pirates.
Amakhosi, who came from behind to secure a point, featured Mduduzi Shabalala, Aden McCarthy and Wandile Duba in their starting XI.
“With regard to Mduduzi, Duba and Aden, we wanted to give them game time,” Khumalo told SuperSport TV.
“It has been hectic on that side [first team]. We want to get results from the first team and they don’t get that game time.
“They still belong here, they are young and they still can do it. I am happy with how they played. It has been a long time since they played a competitive game.”
Mehluleli Maphumulo scored first for the Buccaneers but Donay Jansen levelled matters with a good finish on the half-hour mark.
Reserves league Results
Chiefs 1-1 Pirates; AmaZulu 1-1 Arrows; Sekhukhune 2-0 Polokwane; Spurs 2-0 CPT; Bay 1-2 Royal; Swallows 1-1 Galaxy; Sundowns 1-1 SuperSport; Stellenbosch 2-0 Chippa.
Mofokeng’s promotion can inspire other DDC players – Makhanya
Coach says teen is unfazed by being part of senior team
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Staff
Orlando Pirates reserves coach Joseph Makhanya hopes teenager Relebohile Mofokeng’s promotion to the first team will inspire other junior players to perform well in the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) this season.
Mofokeng caught the eye of many in the first team with his technical ability, pace and the way in which he eased into the first team, having made seven appearances across all competitions.
As the Buccaneers kicked off their DDC with a 1-1 draw against Kaizer Chiefs at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium on Sunday, Makhanya said the plan was always to try and help players get promotion to the first team and Mofokeng might have opened the door for others.
“We always want to make sure that there is another Mofokeng that comes through from the team... that’s why, as a development coach, when you see these guys playing in the first team, it inspires a lot of young players,” Makhanya told Sowetan yesterday.
“With our [first team] coach [Jose Riveiro] having trusted Mofokeng to start a couple of games, it is something good and also it tells you about the development of the player.
“So, the players must be inspired to do well and it’s a motivation because Mofokeng is doing well there. He is unfazed by the big occasion.
“Once he settles in properly, we will see the best of him. The challenge is for the young ones. This is the player who is in their age group and it shows the first team is also checking who could be next.”
Meanwhile, Chiefs coach Vela Khumalo explained why they included some of their first-team players against Pirates.
Amakhosi, who came from behind to secure a point, featured Mduduzi Shabalala, Aden McCarthy and Wandile Duba in their starting XI.
“With regard to Mduduzi, Duba and Aden, we wanted to give them game time,” Khumalo told SuperSport TV.
“It has been hectic on that side [first team]. We want to get results from the first team and they don’t get that game time.
“They still belong here, they are young and they still can do it. I am happy with how they played. It has been a long time since they played a competitive game.”
Mehluleli Maphumulo scored first for the Buccaneers but Donay Jansen levelled matters with a good finish on the half-hour mark.
Reserves league Results
Chiefs 1-1 Pirates; AmaZulu 1-1 Arrows; Sekhukhune 2-0 Polokwane; Spurs 2-0 CPT; Bay 1-2 Royal; Swallows 1-1 Galaxy; Sundowns 1-1 SuperSport; Stellenbosch 2-0 Chippa.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos