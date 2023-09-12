Foster lauds Kompany's influence, vows Burnley won't get axed

Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster has heaped praise on Burnley coach Vincent Kompany as he feels he made a huge impact on his growth in the English Premier League (EPL).
Foster had a great start in the EPL with Burnley scoring twice already in three matches so far. The 23-year-old has been one of the performing players for the Clarets despite the team losing all their three opening matches of the season.
Speaking yesterday during the Bafana Bafana press conference ahead of their friendly match against DR Congo at Orlando Stadium today (5pm), Foster said he is enjoying his form because of the influence from Kompany.
"Huge influence, it's evident that he gives me a lot of chances. I have been playing most of the games for almost 90 minutes," Foster explained.
"So, he believes in me and I'm grateful for the opportunity to work with someone as accomplished as he is.
"Not only on the football field but off it as well. Yeah, I'm just taking one day at a time and enjoying every moment."
With his side sitting at the bottom of the Premiership after three rounds of matches in the season, Foster insists they are not panicking as he feels they will turn things around.
Burnley have lost to Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Manchester City in their opening matches of the season.
"It's a tough league. You can't make too many mistakes, otherwise you will be punished but I'm enjoying myself and with the young team we have, we can only grow and learn more from this, especially the first three games which were tough and world-class opponents," he said.
"It's a long season ahead, but I believe in this team. We are three games into the season and we can't be pressing panic buttons.
"We played three toughest teams in the league and we got a good game coming up on Monday and that will be important, but, we have to focus on the national team.
"I believe in the young players we have. We just have to continue to press forward. I don't think I have too much responsibility, there are lots of senior players.
"We are playing with World Cup winners and players who are obsessed with the game and looking to improve and if you don't want you will struggle a bit."
Foster lauds Kompany's influence, vows Burnley won't get axed
Bafana striker hits form in EPL but club remains rock bottom
Image: Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images
Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster has heaped praise on Burnley coach Vincent Kompany as he feels he made a huge impact on his growth in the English Premier League (EPL).
Foster had a great start in the EPL with Burnley scoring twice already in three matches so far. The 23-year-old has been one of the performing players for the Clarets despite the team losing all their three opening matches of the season.
Speaking yesterday during the Bafana Bafana press conference ahead of their friendly match against DR Congo at Orlando Stadium today (5pm), Foster said he is enjoying his form because of the influence from Kompany.
"Huge influence, it's evident that he gives me a lot of chances. I have been playing most of the games for almost 90 minutes," Foster explained.
"So, he believes in me and I'm grateful for the opportunity to work with someone as accomplished as he is.
"Not only on the football field but off it as well. Yeah, I'm just taking one day at a time and enjoying every moment."
With his side sitting at the bottom of the Premiership after three rounds of matches in the season, Foster insists they are not panicking as he feels they will turn things around.
Burnley have lost to Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Manchester City in their opening matches of the season.
"It's a tough league. You can't make too many mistakes, otherwise you will be punished but I'm enjoying myself and with the young team we have, we can only grow and learn more from this, especially the first three games which were tough and world-class opponents," he said.
"It's a long season ahead, but I believe in this team. We are three games into the season and we can't be pressing panic buttons.
"We played three toughest teams in the league and we got a good game coming up on Monday and that will be important, but, we have to focus on the national team.
"I believe in the young players we have. We just have to continue to press forward. I don't think I have too much responsibility, there are lots of senior players.
"We are playing with World Cup winners and players who are obsessed with the game and looking to improve and if you don't want you will struggle a bit."
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos